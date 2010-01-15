Dutch name Elite 'cross Worlds teams

Image 1 of 7 Gerben de Knegt (Rabobank) solos to victory in Faè di Oderzo, the Dutchman's first win in over two years. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 The Netherlands' Sanne Van Paassen finished 7th at Kalmthout. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 7 World champion Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit) races alone at the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Daphny Van Den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida) rides alone in the lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 7 Lars Boom was dominant in all facets of the race today. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 7 Thijs Al enjoyed a commanding performance today but couldn't muster the win. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 7 Thijs Van Amerongen was amongst the leading pack. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

The Netherlands announced the rosters for its Elite men's and women's cyclo-cross world championship teams on Tuesday. Only three men will contest the Elite championship on January 31, comprised of Gerben de Knegt, Thijs Al and Thijs van Amerongen. Lars Boom, the 2008 'cross world champion, will not compete at the world championships in Tabor, Czech Republic.

The 24-year-old Boom intends to spend the season on the road and rode his final 'cross race of the season Sunday at the Dutch national championships, according to AFP. Boom, competing in only his second 'cross race of the season, won the Dutch national championship for the second consecutive year.

The Netherlands will be represented by six women in the Elite world championship, led by reigning world champion Marianne Vos and newly crowned Dutch national champion Daphny Van Den Brand, who earned a record-setting 11th title on Saturday. Also on the team are national championship bronze medalist Sanne van Paassen, Linda van Rijen, Sophie de Boer and Reza Hormes.

The U23 men's and Junior men's world championship selections for the Netherlands will be announced at a later date.