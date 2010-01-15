Dutch name Elite 'cross Worlds teams
Boom absent from men's team, Vos and Van Den Brand lead women's squad
The Netherlands announced the rosters for its Elite men's and women's cyclo-cross world championship teams on Tuesday. Only three men will contest the Elite championship on January 31, comprised of Gerben de Knegt, Thijs Al and Thijs van Amerongen. Lars Boom, the 2008 'cross world champion, will not compete at the world championships in Tabor, Czech Republic.
Related Articles
The 24-year-old Boom intends to spend the season on the road and rode his final 'cross race of the season Sunday at the Dutch national championships, according to AFP. Boom, competing in only his second 'cross race of the season, won the Dutch national championship for the second consecutive year.
The Netherlands will be represented by six women in the Elite world championship, led by reigning world champion Marianne Vos and newly crowned Dutch national champion Daphny Van Den Brand, who earned a record-setting 11th title on Saturday. Also on the team are national championship bronze medalist Sanne van Paassen, Linda van Rijen, Sophie de Boer and Reza Hormes.
The U23 men's and Junior men's world championship selections for the Netherlands will be announced at a later date.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy