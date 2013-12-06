Dustin Hoffman to star in Armstrong movie

Image 1 of 2 Stefano Garzelli, Lance Armstrong and Ivan Basso on the 2005 stage to Ax-3 Domaines (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Lance Armstrong liked to control the media (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman has reportedly signed up for a role in the movie Stephen Frears is making about Lance Armstrong.

According to various media sources in the movie industry, Hoffman will join filming of the movie in the US. It is not clear which character Hoffman will play in the movie, which has still to be given a final title.

Ben Foster will play Armstrong and has already completed some filming in France. David Millar has been working as a consultant on the movie. Lee Pace from 'The Hobbit' has also signed up to the movie. Chris O’Dowd will play journalist David Walsh, while French actor Guillaume Canet has reportedly been cast as Dr. Ferrari. The movie is based on Walsh’s "Seven Deadly Sins" book published after Armstrong was banned for life by USADA.

Hoffman and Frears last worked together on 'The Accidental Hero' in 1992. He attended the 1984 Tour de France with director Michael Cimino to study the making of a movie about the race but the project was never completed.

Armstrong's fall from grace has sparked a race in Hollywood to produce the first movie about his life. Frears is the first to start shooting but both Paramount and Warner Bros are reportedly working on movie projects as well.

The Warner Bros movie is apparently called 'Red Blooded American', with Bradley Cooper set to be a producer and play either Armstrong or Tyler Hamilton.

The third movie is based on "Cycle Of Lies: The Fall Of Lance Armstrong" by New York Times journalist Juliet Macur with D.V. DeVincentis recently hired to write the script.

The documentary by Alex Dibney – ‘The Armstrong Lie’ is currently playing in the USA and will be released in Europe in early 2014.