Duque heads home to Team Colombia

Image 1 of 3 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) rides to the sign in (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Capping the announcement that Team Colombia will be Pro Continental for 2013, was news that Leonardo Duque will join the outfit after seven seasons with Cofidis.

"With Duque, we get a solid all-rounder, who is capable to hold his own on different terrains and situation, but also a professional with a strong knowledge of European and GT racing," General Manager Claudio Corti explained. "It's not a mystery that debuting in three-week races is one of our 2013 goals, and we feel like Leonardo's signing is a good step in that direction."

The team will be hoping to build on its strong 2012 which included six victories, four in Europe and two at their home race Vuelta a Colombia.

Duque adds experience to the roster with 10 Grand Tours under his belt, having turned professional in 2004.

The 32-year-old scored top-10 results at E3 Harelbeke, Tour de Picardie, and Paris-Bourges in what was a short season with 70 race days. At the Vuelta a Espana, his best result was 9th on Stage 5. Duque has claimed just eight victories over his professional career.