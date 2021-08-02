Dunbar out of Vuelta a Burgos due to COVID-19 positive

Ineos Grenadiers have announced that Eddie Dunbar will miss the Vuelta a Burgos after returning a positive PCR test for COVID-19 ahead of his flight to Spain. The Irishman will be replaced in the Ineos squad by Carlos Rodríguez.

“A last-minute change to our #VueltaBurgos roster, after @EddieDunbar returned a pre-flight positive PCR test ahead of joining the team in Burgos. @_rccarlos will be his replacement,” read a post from Ineos on social media on Monday afternoon.

Dunbar lined out in the road race at the Tokyo Olympics last week. His last stage race outing came at the Tour de Suisse in June, where he placed 12th overall after catching the eye with his work on behalf of eventual winner Richard Carapaz.

Despite the Irishman’s absence, Ineos will field a strong team at the Vuelta a Burgos, which gets underway on Tuesday, with Egan Bernal, Adam Yates, Pavel Sivakov and Daniel Martínez all present.

Salvatore Puccio and Jhonatan Narvaez, who helped Bernal to Giro d’Italia victory in May, are also in the line-up alongside the 20-year-old Rodríguez.