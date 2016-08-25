Dumoulin to ride Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 6 Tom Dumoulin is focused during the stage 13 time trial at the Tour de France. Image 2 of 6 Tom Dumoulin rode to silver in the 2016 Olympic time trial (Image credit: Courtesy Giant Bicycles) Image 3 of 6 Mixed emotions for Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) wins stage 9 at the Tour de France Image 5 of 6 Tour de Pologne stage 7 winner Alex Dowsett of Movistar. Image 6 of 6 Ryan Mullen (Cannondale) (Image credit: Cycling Sports Group)

The organisers of the Tour of Britain have confirmed that Tom Dumoulin will lead the Giant-Alpecin team at the eight-day stage race in early September, with the Dutchman expected to take on Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS), Taylor Phinney (BMC) and British national Alex Dowsett (Movistar) in the important 15km time trial stage in Bristol on September 10. The Tour of Britain begins in Glasgow on Sunday September 4 and ends in London on September 11.

Dumoulin will be making his debut in the Tour of Britain. The 25-year-old won two stages at the Tour de France, including a time trial stage but then crashed out and fractured his forearm. He managed to compete at the Rio Olympics thanks to a special brace and took the silver medal, behind Fabian Cancellara.

The Dutchman is one of a quartet of top time trialists to be added to the provisional rider line-up and will also face serious competition from previously confirmed Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney of BMC. Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac), who was second in the 2014 under 23 world championships could also be a threat. So will Dowsett, who is riding the Tour of Britain for a sixth time and won an individual time trial in London in 2011 and wore the yellow jersey for a day in 2014 after a memorable breakaway through the Chilterns.

"The addition of riders of the calibre of Tom Dumoulin and Alex Dowsett to the provisional rider list will make the time trial on the Bristol Stage presented by Ovo Energy a must-see event," said Tour of Britain Race Director Mick Bennett in the official announcement.

"It will be a rare treat for spectators to see the likes of Tom and Alex going head-to-head with Sir Bradley Wiggins, Rohan Dennis and others on British roads. We now look forward to seeing who will triumph on what is a tough time trial course."

Already confirmed for the Tour of Britain are the likes of Olympic medallists Owain Doull and Mark Cavendish, plus multiple Tour de France stage winners Andre Greipel, and Steve Cummings, and former Tour of Britain summit finish stage winners Wout Poels and Edoardo Zardini of Bardiani-CSF.

