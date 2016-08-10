Mixed feelings for Dumoulin after silver medal in Olympic time trial

Image 1 of 9 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) on the podium with silver around his neck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) in the start house (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) after his silver medal ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) gets ready to take on the course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 9 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) looks down at his silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 Mixed emotions for Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)

Tom Dumoulin has been left with mixed emotions after claiming the silver medal in the men's time trial at the Olympic Games on Wednesday. The Dutchman was aiming for gold but came into the event having recently recovered from a broken wrist.

"I wasn't able to go 47 seconds faster," Dumoulin said in a team press release. "In the first lap, I was a bit cautious and I felt my wrist as well. I've mixed feelings about the outcome and I am mostly disappointment. I came for gold but on the other hand, I am proud of silver after this super stressful week."

Dumoulin has had a strong season, some would say a breakout year. He won the opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia and spent time in the maglia rosa, though he abandoned the race on stage 10 due to saddle sores.

He went on to win the Dutch time trial championships and then won two stages at the Tour de France: stage 9 to Andorra Arcalis and the stage 13 time trial to Le Caverne de Pont d'Arc. He was also second in the stage 18 time trial to Megeve but was forced to abandon after crashing in stage 19 where he sustained a fracture to the radius bone.

His participation in the Olympic Games was initially a question mark but he later confirmed that he would start both the road race and the time trial. Although he did not finish the road race, he finished with the silver medal in the time trial, covering the 54.6km course in 47 seconds slower than gold-medal-winner Fabian Cancellara.