Dumoulin back training for Olympics after Tour de France fracture -Video

Tom Dumoulin has revealed that he is back training in preparation for the Rio Olympics just four days after crashing out of the Tour de France with a fractured radius bone in his arm.

The Dutchman is considered one of the favourites for the hilly time trial course in Rio on August 10 but his participation is in doubt after his crash during stage 19 of the Tour de France last Friday. He touched wheels and landed heavily, suffering a clean break in his forearm. He quickly left France for a specialist medical check-up and a decision over surgery. He is likely to race in a special brace that will hold and protect his arm during the Games.

Before his crash Dumoulin showed his form at the Tour de France by winning a mountain stage of to Andorra Arcalis and the key time trial to Le Caverne de Pont d'Arc.

Following the crash Dumoulin was initially downbeat about his chance of competing in Rio but seemed far happier in a brief video posted on Twitter and in other recent messages.

“Look what I’m doing? All is a bit stiff but it’s okay, at least I can ride my bike,” Dumoulin said, apparently filming himself from the saddle, adding “Don’t try this at home,” before continuing his ride.

According to reports in Belgium and the Netherlands Dumoulin could even ride the Acht van Chaam criterium later this week as a further test of his arm and recovery. If he is okay to travel to Rio, Dumoulin is likely to head to South America at the weekend so he can acclimatize in time for the men’s time trial on August 10.

