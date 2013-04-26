Duggan's US Pro national champion's jersey to be auctioned for charity

Image 1 of 2 Timmy Duggan's national championship jersey is up for auction to support a charity. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 US road champion Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Current US professional road champion Timmy Duggan has donated a signed, national champion's jersey from his 2012 Liquigas-Cannondale team kit to be auctioned off in support of the Ronald McDonald House.

The auction is part of the New Jersey-based Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham elite cycling team's efforts, in conjunction with the BLP 2209 Grand Prix presented by Champion System, to raise money in memory of team member Ryan Pettit's daughter Brianna, who died at age 6 in October 2009 following surgery to correct a heart defect.

The team is raising money for the Ronald McDonald House in Delaware where Ryan Pettit and his wife Becky stayed during Brianna's time in the hospital. The house offers parents the opportunity to stay near the hospital where their children are being treated.

Bids for Duggan's jersey can be placed here.

The eBay auction for the US champion's jersey concludes on April 28, 2013 at 3:30pm PDT.