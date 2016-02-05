Dubai Tour: Lobato takes surprise win on Hatta Dam - video highlights

Image 1 of 5 Juan Jose Lobato waves to the crowd (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Soufiane Haddi (Skydive Dubai) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Juan Jose Lobato (Movistar) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour to Hatta Dam after a stinging attack. Lobato has a good record on this climb, finishing third here in 2015 behind John Degenkolb and his teammate Alejandro Valverde.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafrado) was the only rider to get near the Spaniard to finish second with Silvan Dillier taking third. Nizzolo’s performance was enough to put him into the leader’s jersey just ahead of Lobato.

It was BMC that took control of the bunch inside the final kilometre, with Samuel Sanchez pacing Gilbert up the climb. Sanchez peeled off as they went around the final corner, leaving Gilbert to deliver but the Belgian faded quickly. Lobato was quick to take advantage and sailed up the right-hand side of the road, gaining a substantial advantage early on. Nizzolo stuck to his wheel for a few metres but had to relent and let him go.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.