Duarte, Rubiano to lead Team Colombia at Tour de San Luis

The Professional Continental Team Colombia will get its 2014 season underway with the Tour de San Luis in January. The squad will depend on former U23 world champion Fabio Duarte and new recruit Miguel Angel Rubiano, who moved over from the Androni team, for its results in Argentina.

Although Duarte is due to become a father soon, he has been working hard over the winter, and will be a contender in the mountain stages. Rubiani, seventh overall in the race last year and the mountains classification winner in 2012, will be the co-leader.

Oscar Pellicioli will direct the six-man line-up, which will also include sprinters Edwin Avila and Leonardo Duque, who won the Trofeo Beghelli in October.. Juan Pablo Valencia and track specialist Juan Esteban Arango will round out the line-up, the latter in preparation for the UCI Track World Championships in Calì.

Team Colombia for Tour de San Luis: Fabio Duarte, Miguel Angel Rubiano, Edwin Avila, Leonardo Duque, Juan Esteban Arango, Juan Pablo Valencia.