DT Swiss adds new 38mm depth to its ARC Dicut aero wheel range

By
published

New shallow rim sees the wheelset weight dip below 1,300g

DT Swiss has added a new 38mm depth rim to its ARC Dicut aero road wheel range. Previously available in 50mm, 62mm and 80mm depths, it calls the new, shallower wheel the ultimate climbing wheel, with a claimed weight of 1,292 grams. That’s 180g less than its next-lightest ARC 1100 Dicut 50.

DT says that it’s had to hit the balance between aero and low weight. A shallow rim will weigh less but be less aero, while a deeper rim will be more aero but heavier. 

