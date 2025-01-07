Drastic squeeze on Dolomites climbs and 'Strade Bianche' stage rumoured for 2025 Giro d'Italia

Fresh possible details emerge in countdown to official Giro d'Italia route presentation on January 13

2024 Giro d&#039;Italia champion Tadej Pogačar celebrates overall victory
2024 Giro d'Italia champion Tadej Pogačar celebrates overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Giro d'Italia route could well avoid most of the daunting climbs of the Dolomites and include a sterrato Strade Bianche-style stage through Tuscany, according to the latest rumours.

The delayed 2025 Giro d'Italia presentation is set to take place on January 13 in Rome, the Italian capital where the race is all but confirmed to finish on June 1. But the exceptionally long countdown is seemingly allowing for plenty of leaked details and rumours to emerge before the definitive route publication in a week's time.

Alasdair Fotheringham

