Dowsett's home burglarized, Canyon Speedmax missing

Image 1 of 4 Alex Dowsett's 2018 Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Speedmax CF SLX (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 4 Alex Dowsett with his new teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 A look at the Canyon Speedmax seat cluster (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 4 Alex Dowsett speaks at the Katusha-Alpecin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin) issued an impassioned plea to the public to help locate thieves who burglarized his home in England. The 29-year-old is currently competing in the Dubai Tour.

Dowsett's Canyon Speedmax time trial bike was stolen in an incident he described not a random, opportunistic theft but one that was targeted, possibly aided by social media posts about his being in Dubai. He hopes that by sharing the news he can help the Chelmsford police nab the suspects.

"Whilst we are extremely rattled by the fact someone seemingly planned and executed a burglary and invasion of privacy to our home specifically while I was away, I am asking you to take a minute to share this post as much as you can to track down my bike and to track down the thieves that took it," Dowsett wrote in a post shared on his social media channels. "It's likely the only one of its kind in the country, it has Zipp 303's and SRAM Red eTap."

"The police are well informed and have been phenomenal in their help already, and we're taking every step to try and prevent anything like this happening again in already what is a secure house, if someone wants something that bad, sadly it's difficult to stop them. If you see this bike at a race, online, rolling around the streets, in a house etc please get in touch with us or the Chelmsford police.

"To the thieves personally, you have a material good that belongs to us but the emotional stress, sleepless nights and worry you have caused by breaking into our home and our safe place is distressing beyond words. You have no idea what else could be going on in our lives and the impact this has on that - the glimpse I allow you through social media is something I do freely but leaves me seriously concerned moving forward for the safety of our haven we call home."