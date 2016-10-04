Dowsett named to Movistar Worlds TTT roster

Image 1 of 5 Team Movistar finish second in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Tour de Pologne stage 7 winner Alex Dowsett of Movistar. Image 3 of 5 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain) Image 4 of 5 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Andrey Amador finished third during Friday's opening time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Four-time British time trial champion Alex Dowsett is one of six riders named today to Movistar’s roster for the UCI Road World Championships team time trial on October 9 in Doha, Qatar.

Andrey Amador, Jonathan Castroviejo, Imanol Erviti, Nelson Oliveira and Jasha Sütterlin will join Dowsett on the 40km route that starts at the Lusail Sports Complex to and finishes in Doha’s The Pearl.

Movistar recorded its best-ever Worlds team time trial result last year in Richmond, finishing third behind winners BMC Racing and runners-up Etixx-QuickStep. The Spanish-registered team finished 31 seconds off BMC’s time and 19 seconds behind Etixx.

The Movistar team, which will be directed by Manager Eusebio Unzué and director José Luis Arrieta, features four riders from the 2015 Richmond squad, with Erviti and Oliveira replacing 2015 riders Ion Izagirre and Adriano Malori.

Like Dowsett, who briefly held the UCI Hour Record, Castroviejo is an accomplished time trialist, who won the Spanish title in 2015 and 2013. He was fourth in the individual time trial at last year’s World Championships, recently won the European title and in August was fourth in the Olympics time trial in Rio.

Oliveira, who was seventh in the Rio time trial, is a four-time and current national champion of Portugal.

Prior to the podium finish in the US last year, Movistar had twice finished sixth, in Ponferrada [2014] and Valkenburg [2012]. The team was 10th in Florence in 2013.

Movistar roster for UCI Road World Championships team time trial: Andrey Amador, Jonathan Castroviejo, Alex Dowsett, Imanol Erviti, Nelson Oliveira, Jasha Sütterlin

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews Youtube channel. You can find all the latest news on the World Championships here.