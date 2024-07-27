‘Double discs were 17 watts faster’ - Daring wheel choice helps Wout Van Aert win Olympic time trial bronze  

Belgian joins Evenepoel and Ganna on the Paris podium to confirm his comeback from spring crash

PARIS FRANCE JULY 27 Wout van Aert of Team Belgium competes during the Mens Individual Time Trial on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 27 2024 in Paris France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Belgium's Wout van Aert raced to bronze with double disc set up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout Van Aert took a daring and innovative decision to ride the 2024 Paris Olympics time trial with double disc wheels and was rewarded with a bronze medal behind fellow Belgian Remco Evenepoel and Italy’s Filippo Ganna.

Riders often use double disc wheels on the track but prefer a spoked front wheel for better bike handling in the often variable conditions of time trials on the road.

