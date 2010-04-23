Dominican rider killed in collision with car
Four other team members hit while training
Leonardo Grullon was killed on Thursday after he and four others were hit by a truck while training in their native Dominican Republic.Grullon, who rides for the Tele Cable Central-Bici Centro team, was training with members of the Dominican national team in preparation for the upcoming Pan American Championships when the accident occurred.
The 24-year-old's group was riding in the mountains Northwest of Santo Domingo near Jarabacoa when the driver of a truck apparently fell asleep at the wheel and drove into the group.
Also injured in the crash was Juan Carlos Polanco of the La Vega team. He is in critical condition, according to AP. No other riders have yet been named in the incident.
Grullon won the third stage Vuelta Independencia in February and placed sixth overall.
