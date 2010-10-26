Dominguez steps down as Jamis-Sutter Home solidifies 2011 team

Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home) close up (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Jamis-Sutter Home is putting the finishing touches on its plans to come back strong as a US-registered UCI Continental team in 2011. The squad recently announced a preliminary 13-man roster which did not list sprinter Ivan Dominguez. The Cuban-American confirmed to Cyclingnews that he intends to retire.

"Sebastian and I spoke before the Tour of Elk Grove about next year and I told him that I was not motivated to keep racing," Dominguez told Cyclingnews. "We spoke about it a little more and I decided that I did not want to race anymore because I was just not motivated and I'm tired of doing all the contract stuff. I haven't won many races in the last few years. I'm happy with my decision. It will open up a place for other riders to get a contract."

Team director Sebastian Alexandre confirmed the 2011 team, which will include National Racing Calendar (NRC) overall winner Luis Amaran, brothers Alejandro and Anibal Borrajo, Tyler Wren, Jamey Driscoll, Ignacio Pereyra, Andy Guptill, Tucker Brown, Nick Frey and Jackie Simes.

The squad added three new riders Fernando Antogna, Eric Shildge, Bradley Ghrig.

"We will be back, and the team name is Jamis Sutter Home, with the majority of the 2010 riders," said Alexandre. "After a great 2009 season we needed to make some roster changes and I recruited some young guys for whom I have big expectations. When I re-built this team this year I was thinking of 2011. So I am very excited about what we can do."

Expanding the international program

It is Alexandre's plan to further expand the team's international presence in 2011. This year, the team began its season at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina, and recently extended the season in order to competed in the UCI 2.2 Tour do Brasil Volta Ciclista de Sao Paulo-International that ended on Sunday. The team found success with one victory and three podium places during nine-day stage race.

"Jamis sells bikes worldwide and I thought that the best way to promote the brand there was to bring a strong team to the biggest race in Brazil," Alexandre said. "The team did a great job in Brazil. We finished top 10 in every day. It was great to see everyone doing well."

The five-man roster included Alejandro Borrajo, who won stage four and his brother Anibal, who captured two second places in stages two and five and one third place in stage nine. The remaining riders included Tyler Wren, Nick Frey and Andrew Guptill.

"I had very good expectation, it was one of the last races of the year, and I had the Borrajo brothers taking a small break after US Pro Crit and Utah in order to be ready for the event," Alexandre said. "The American riders continued for a few weeks after the US Pro Road Championship. While I knew the riders were not going to be 100 percent due the time of the year, I was confident we were going to be doing well."

The squad will cap off its season at the Tour de Okinawa on November 13 and 14.