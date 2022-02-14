Domenico Pozzovivo signs with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
By Cyclingnews published
Italian finds last-minute contract after Qhubeka-NextHash folds
Domenico Pozzovivo has signed a contract to race with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux in 2022. The Italian was left without a team after Qhubeka-NextHash folded following a fruitless search for new financial backers.
Pozzovivo was one of five riders who had multi-year contracts with Qhubeka-NextHash and had hoped the team would find new sponsorship funding for 2022. However, that contract was rescinded upon the teams collapse.
A multiple top-10 finisher at the Giro d’Italia, Pozzovivo, 39, stated that while it would be difficult to find a new team in December, he indicated that he wanted to continue racing in 2022.
"I was really convinced that there was still time to make things right. At the moment I don't really know what to say or what to do," Pozzovivo told La Gazzetta dello Sport in December.
Although there has been no official announcement from Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, Pozzovivo's name was added to the team's roster on the UCI website.
A 15-year veteran of the sport, Pozzovivo brings ample experience to the Belgium-registered WorldTour team. He has competed across 21 Grand Tours, finishing six times inside the top-10 in the general classifications - five at the Giro d'Italia (2008, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018) and once at the Vuelta a España (2013).
The Italian has also secured an overall win, and three stage wins, at the Giro del Trentino, along with third overall at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, and stage wins at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de Suisse.
A strong Classics contender, Pozzovivo has finished three times in the top-10 at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and twice at Il Lombardia, adding experience, depth and versatility to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux.
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2022
- Jan Bakelants
- Sven Erik Bystrøm
- Dimitri Claeys
- Aime de Gendt
- Tom Devriendt
- Biniam Girmay
- Kobe Goossens
- Quinten Hermans
- Jan Hirt
- Laurens Huys
- Julius Johansen
- Alexander Kristoff
- Louis Meintjes
- Andrea Pasqualon
- Barnabás Peák
- Simone Petilli
- Adrien Petit
- Baptiste Planckaert
- Domenico Pozzovivo (As of 2/14/22)
- Lorenzo Rota
- Rein Taaramäe
- Gerben Thijssen
- Taco van der Hoorn
- Corné van Kessel
- Kevin van Melsen
- Boy van Poppel
- Loïc Vliegen
- Georg Zimmermann
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.