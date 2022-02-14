Domenico Pozzovivo signs with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Domenico Pozzovivo has signed a contract to race with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux in 2022. The Italian was left without a team after Qhubeka-NextHash folded following a fruitless search for new financial backers.

Pozzovivo was one of five riders who had multi-year contracts with Qhubeka-NextHash and had hoped the team would find new sponsorship funding for 2022. However, that contract was rescinded upon the teams collapse.

A multiple top-10 finisher at the Giro d’Italia, Pozzovivo, 39, stated that while it would be difficult to find a new team in December, he indicated that he wanted to continue racing in 2022.

"I was really convinced that there was still time to make things right. At the moment I don't really know what to say or what to do," Pozzovivo told La Gazzetta dello Sport in December.

Although there has been no official announcement from Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, Pozzovivo's name was added to the team's roster on the UCI website.

A 15-year veteran of the sport, Pozzovivo brings ample experience to the Belgium-registered WorldTour team. He has competed across 21 Grand Tours, finishing six times inside the top-10 in the general classifications - five at the Giro d'Italia (2008, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018) and once at the Vuelta a España (2013).

The Italian has also secured an overall win, and three stage wins, at the Giro del Trentino, along with third overall at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, and stage wins at the Giro d'Italia and Tour de Suisse.

A strong Classics contender, Pozzovivo has finished three times in the top-10 at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and twice at Il Lombardia, adding experience, depth and versatility to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux.

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2022