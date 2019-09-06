Domenico Pozzovivo released from hospital

Domenico Pozzovivo has been released from hospital, almost a month after being hit by a car while out training. The Bahrain-Merida rider fractured his left elbow and right tibia in the accident, and has since undergone five surgeries to repair the damage.

The 36-year-old was training near Cosenza in southern Italy in preparation for the Vuelta a España when he was hit by a driver in a Fiat Grande Punto at a crossroads.

After being rushed to hospital, the Italian remained in intensive care and feared for his career in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

"On behalf of the rider and of the whole Team Bahrain Merida, we would like to express our gratitude to Prof. Candrian, Dr. Mandelli and the entire medical staff for their dedication and professional care during these weeks," said Bahrain-Merida team doctor, Carlo Guardascione.

Pozzovivo, who has been a professional since 2005, will immediately start intensive rehabilitation with the goal of returning to racing next season.

"Pozzovivo underwent successfully 5 surgeries and now he is ready for the rehabilitation," said Guardascione. "He has been discharged from the hospital this morning and this afternoon he moved to the IRR Rehabilitations Institute of Turin.

"[There] he will immediately start an intensive rehabilitation therapy to recover from the left elbow and right tibia injuries he suffered in the training accident, due to a collision with a car about one month ago.

"Now he will rely on the expertise of the team of rehabilitation specialists of IRR, the official Clinic of Bahrain-Merida Pro Cycling Team."

Pozzovivo's 2019 season included second places at the Tour of Oman and stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse, where he finished seventh overall. In May, he supported Vincenzo Nibali to second overall at the Giro d'Italia, finishing 19th himself at his 13th appearance at the race.

The veteran climber has yet to disclose his plans regarding a contract renewal or new team for the 2020 season.