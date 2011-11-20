Dolmans-Boels to debut in 2012

Janneke Ensing (Dolmans Landscaping) wins. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The Dutch women's team Dolmans Landscaping Team will have a new name co-sponsor in 2012, and will be called Dolmans-Boels Cycling Team, the team has announced.

Boels Rentals, based in Sittard, The Netherlands, rents machinery and tools throughout Europe.

The sponsorship contract will run for two years, according to team managers Thijs Rondhuis and Danielle Bekkering.

“The international women's team has as its ambition in the coming year to move to the absolute top of women's cycling,” the team said on its website. “Boels will help to make these ambitions come true.”

The team is one of four UCI-registered womens teams in the Netherlands, and will feature 14 riders in 2012.

The main goal for the team in the coming year is the team time trial at the World Championships in Valkenberg, which is in the Dutch province of Limburg, the home of both sponsors.