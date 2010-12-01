D'Hollander to lead Belgian women's team

Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladies Team) was overjoyed to win the 2010 Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Retired Belgian professional Glenn D'Hollander has been named as the new director of the women's professional team, previously known as Topsport Vlaanderen.

The former Omega Pharma-Lotto rider will join the team as a directeur sportif on December 1, the squad announced today. Also coming in at the start of the new year is bike sponsor Ridley, which signed for two years with the team, which will be known and Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012.

D'Hollander retired this year after a 15-year long professional career.

Team Manager Christel Herremans confirmed a 14-rider roster, which includes Ronde van Vlaanderen winner and Belgian time trial champion Grace Verbeke.

Topsport Vlaanderen-Ridley 2012 for 2011: Else Belmans, Ine Beyen, Latoya Brulee (Red Sun Cycling Team), Jolien D'Hoore, Liesbet De Vocht (Nederland Bloeit), Lieselot Decroix (Cervelo), Jessie Druyts (junior), Kelly Druyts, Sjoukje Dufoer, Kaat Hannes (Benelux Team), Maaike Polspoel, Annelies From Doorselaere, Anisha Vekemans and Grace Verbeke (Lotto Ladiesteam).