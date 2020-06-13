Details of Peter Sagan's up-for-auction, glow-in-the-dark Specialized Venge
By Cyclingnews
Bike presented to Pope Francis by Sagan being auctioned off for Italian coronavirus relief
In 2018, Peter Sagan presented a yellow and white Specialized Venge to Pope Francis and the bike is now part of a collection of items being auctioned for charity to benefit hospitals in Bergamo and Brescia, the areas of Italy hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cyclingnews now has more details about the unique bike that is being auctioned as part of the Pope's "We Run Together" campaign - spoiler alert: it glows in the dark!
The auctions is live on the site Charitystars.com and the highest bid is €13,500 as of this printing.
The Venge came out in 2011 and combines the aerodynamics of the Shiv with the low weight and responsiveness of the Tarmac. That year's McLaren Venge model carried Matt Goss to victory in Milan-San Remo.
The bike that is being auctioned is a first generation Venge with a special paint job that includes a glow-in-the-dark white paint with yellow accents.
On the head tube and down tube is printed the coat of arms of the Holy See and Vatican City, with the flag of Pope Francis' native Argentina and his name Francesco emblazoned on the top tube.
The groupset is SRAM Apex, chosen specifically for the matching white crank arms and shift paddles, with white bars wrapped in matching bar tape, shift lever hoods and cables, and matching saddle and pedals.
Did we mention it glows in the dark?
