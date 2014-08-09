Dennis to debut with BMC at the Eneco Tour

Image 1 of 3 U23 time trial silver medalist Rohan Dennis (Australia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Garmin Sharp gets practice riding for a race leader, with Rohan Dennis in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 No time to zip the jersey for stage winner Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Rohan Dennis will make his official debut with the BMC team at the Eneco Tour on Monday August 11, following his mid-season transfer from Garmin-Sharp.

The talented Australian officially moved to BMC at the start of August, while competing for Australia at the Commonwealth Games, where he won a silver medal in the men's time trial behind England's Alex Dowsett.

Dennis will wear the black and red BMC kit in action for the first time during Monday's opening stage around Terneuzen in the Netherlands. The week-long stage race ends on Sunday August 17 with a road race stage between Riemst and Sittard-Geleen. Other stages visit the Ardennes hills and the cobbled climbs of Flanders.

Dennis will be joined in the BMC line-up by former world champion Philippe Gilbert, Marcus Burghardt, Stephen Cummings, Silvan Dillier, Daniel Oss Manuel Quinziato and Greg Van Avermaet.

The Australian stage race moved from Garmin-Sharp after a mutual agreement between both teams during the official UCI transfer window. Cyclingnews revealed the news during the Commonwealth Games after discovering that Dennis was listed on the entry list for BMC for the Vuelta a España. Directeur sportif Valerio Piva confirmed the news to Cyclingnews.

Dennis will get to work with mentor Allan Peiper, who is the Sporting Manager at BMC, as he further develops his stage racing talent. He secured a place in the Garmin-Sharp Tour de France squad in 2013 and went on to win the Tour of Alberta stage race in Canada. This year he won the Mount Diablo stage at the Tour of California and finished second overall behind Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).

He is expected to play a vital role in BMC's team for the upcoming Vuelta a España, along side fellow Australian Cadel Evans. The race could be Evan' last ever Grand Tour and is likely to be the first Grand Tour that Dennis finishes.

"I would also like to start winning time trials in Europe and hopefully get on the podium for a Tour in Europe, not just for a stage or a time trial. To get a good overall position at a stage race is a huge goal of mine," Dennis said in the announcement of his move to BMC.