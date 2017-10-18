Deignan extends with Sky

Image 1 of 4 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 4 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Irishmen Philip Deignan and Dan Martin at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Philip Deignan will ride on in Team Sky kit again next year after signing a new contract, the team announced on Wednesday. Deignan joined the team in 2014 after a two-year-spell at Pro Continental level with the UnitedHealthcare squad, making 2018 his fifth season with Team Sky.

"It was a very easy decision. I've been part of the team now for four years, I've settled in nicely and I've made so many good friends on the team. I feel almost part of the family now, so it was an easy decision to stay," Deignan said in a press release issued by the team.

"The season in general I was really happy with. But it's so easy on this team when you enter a squad with a big leader like a [Chris] Froomey, Sergio Henao or G [Geraint Thomas] and any of these guys. It makes the job so much easier when you've got a guy who you know can win. Then you're able to give 100 percent and you've got full confidence. We're a bit spoiled on Team Sky that we've got so many great leaders, but for me as one of the domestiques it makes my job a little bit easier."

A capable all-rounder with a Grand Tour top 10 at the 2009 Vuelta a Espana on his career palmares, Deignan has spent most of his time with Sky as a support rider for stage races, with occasional opportunities of his own. He has ridden the Giro d'Italia in three of the past four seasons and will continue to focus on that race moving forward.

"I think my aims will be similar to this year, and just trying to be consistently good from February onwards," Deignan said. "Being able to do the job I'm asked to do, and hopefully have a solid Giro and work towards that race again as a big objective. But mainly consistency and being able to do my job."