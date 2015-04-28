Degenkolb returns to racing in Frankfurt

Image 1 of 6 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix Image 2 of 6 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Nikias Arndt with John Degenkolb at E3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Koen de Kort (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giant-Alpecin will be backing John Degenkolb to make a winning return to racing on home turf at the Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt. Degenkolb is one of three German riders selected for the 1.HC race which he lost to Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) last year.

Degenkolb won the first monument of his career in March at Milan-San Remo and quickly claimed the second at Paris-Roubaix with a seventh place at the Tour of Flanders in between the two wins. The 26-year-old won 206.8 km German one-day race in 2011 and has since placed seventh, fourth and second in the following seasons suggesting another high finish is possible in 2015.

"Frankfurt is a very nice race for us and we are sending a strong team to go for a good result. All the guys are well prepared, and a very motivated Degenkolb will lead the team," coach Rudi Kemna said.

Nikias Arndt and Simon Geschke are the other two German riders selected for the race with both riders tuning up before taking on the Giro d'Italia next month. The majority of Giant-Alpecin's classics squad will also line up in Frankfurt in Roy Curvers, Koen de Kort, Albert Timmer and Zico Waeytens, while Tom Dumoulin joins up the team after his Ardennes campaign.

Giant-Alpecin for Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt: Nikias Arndt (Ger), Roy Curvers (Ned), John Degenkolb (Ger), Koen de Kort (Ned), Tom Dumoulin (Ned), Simon Geschke (Ger), Albert Timmer (Ned) and Zico Waeytens (Bel).