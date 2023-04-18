Defending champion Dylan Teuns ruled out of Fleche Wallonne

By Barry Ryan
published

Belgian sidelined by illness that saw him miss Amstel Gold Race

Dylan Teuns
Dylan Teuns will miss Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Getty)

2022 Flèche Wallonne winner Dylan Teuns will not defend his title at this year’s race due to illness. The Belgian has already been forced to miss Amstel Gold Race, and it is not clear if he will be fit to participate in Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

“Unfortunately defending champion Dylan Teuns has not recovered from his illness in time to line up,” read a statement from Israel Premier Tech on Tuesday. “A decision on his Liège-Bastogne-Liège participation will be made in the coming days.”

According to Israel Premier Tech, Teuns developed a sore throat and fever last week, and he was withheld from Amstel Gold Race in the hope that he might recover in time to line out at Flèche.

In his absence, Michael Woods will lead Israel-Premier Tech’s challenge on Wednesday, and he will be joined by Simon Clarke, Hugo Houle, Guillaume Bovin, Krists Neilands, Nick Schultz and Daryl Impey in the seven-man line-up.

Teuns joined Israel Premier Tech on a mid-season transfer from Bahrain Victorious last August. Earlier in the year, the Belgian had enjoyed the best Classics campaign of his career, placing 6th at both the Tour of Flanders and Liège-Bastogne-Liège as well as powering to victory ahead of Alejandro Valverde on the Mur de Huy.

“Gutted to miss one of my favorite races because of illness,” Teuns wrote on Tuesday of his Flèche Wallonne absence. “Hope to be fully recovered soon.”

Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.