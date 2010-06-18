Defending Champ Craig faces tough field in Oregon

Adam Craig racing and winning at the 2009 Test of Endurance (Image credit: Shane Young / Oregon Velo)

Riders from all across the region will converge in the small town of Blodgett, Oregon for the 6th annual Test of Endurance and Kenda Cup Qualifier this Sunday, June 20.

Defending Champion Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant) will have his hands full to keep his 3:43 course record intact and fight off the likes of Chris Sheppard (Jamis) Barry Wicks (Kona),Carl Decker (Giant), Ryan Trebon (Kona) and Erik Tonkin (Kona/S&M).

He'll also face endurance specialists, including Ben Thompson (Trek Mtn Co-op) and Evan Plews (eveanplews.com/Kenda).

In the women's race, defending Champion Sue Butler (Rivercity Bicycles) will be noticeably absent as Alice Pennington (Team S & M) and Lizzy English )Giant/Northstar Tahoe) are left battle it out with other local Oregon elite women.

Many of the riders are using the race as training for the upcoming BC Bike stage race at the end of the month. With 8,200 feet of climbing and 50 miles to sort things out, the Test of Endurance should be excellent preparation.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage.