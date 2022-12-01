Deda releases new wheelsets that use the Magnus effect to increase stability

Deda Elementi has launched a spate of new wheelsets and wheels. These come in the form of two new carbon wheelsets and an alloy one, as well as a new rear disc wheel. All of the new wheelsets use the new RS hubset which Deda say is designed to be more aero than its previous generation hubs.

The new SL4DB carbon wheelset is 45mm deep, the SL6DB is 62mm deep and the alloy RS3DB is 30mm deep. The new HeroDB carbon disc wheel is designed to complement Deda’s new carbon front wheels for time trial use. All the new wheels are tubeless-ready.

The SL4DB features a 45mm rim depth (Image credit: deda )

New RS hubs

Deda says that its latest RS hubs are more aero and have simpler internals with a ratchet freehub in place of pawls.

The front hub has 20 per cent less frontal area than Deda’s previous hub series and both the front and rear hub have a flange shape designed to reduce drag. There are also grooves machined across the centre of the hub shell. Deda says that this rifling generates a downward force when the hub is turning, via a physical phenomenon called the Magnus effect, which it claims increases stability at high speeds.

At the rear, the freehub includes a 20-tooth ratchet design that Deda says improves the transmission of force from the pedals. The new RS hubs are disc brake only with a centre-lock brake rotor interface and roll-on steel bearings.

The RS hubs are can be bought with Shimano, SRAM XDR, Campagnolo and Campagnolo N3W freehubs.

The straight pull front hub with rifling machining (Image credit: deda )

New wheelsets

Deda’s flagship new wheelset using the RS hub is the SL6DB. At 62mm deep, Deda says that it’s lighter and better performing than its predecessors. The rim’s section is wider at 26mm external width, and 21mm internal too, which is also claimed to make it stronger. Deda says that you can run the wheels either tubeless or with inner tubes. They’re laced to the hubs with 24 aero-bladed spokes with alloy nipples.

The SL4DB follows the same pattern as the SL6DB, with the same 26mm external, 21mm internal width and 24 spokes, but in this case with a 45mm deep rim that’s asymmetric to help even out spoke tension between the two sides of the wheel. The wheelset’s claimed weight is 1,520g and it’s priced at €1,350.

Deda’s alloy RS3DB wheelset also benefits from the RS hubs and comes with a 30mm depth, 23mm external width welded rim. Deda says that it's perfect for races and for training rides.

Finally, the HeroDB disc rear wheel has a 25mm external rim width and comes with a cover to hide the valve and improve aerodynamics. It too is tubeless ready and is UCI approved.

All the wheels are available in what Deda calls POB finish, meaning polish on black or in other words matte black with gloss black logos.

Deda claim the new RS hubs rifling design will increase stability (Image credit: deda )

A new 40cm width for the Alanera bar/stem

There’s also a new 40cm width for the Deda Alanera one-piece aero bar/stem. Whereas many bar/stem designs are brand and often model specific, the Alanera bar/stem provides a generic solution that allows internal cable routing for electronic shifting wires and brake hoses for a range of different bikes using Deda’s DCR system.

Deda makes headset top cap adapters for bikes from Specialized, Cannondale, Trek and Colnago among others and the Alanera also allows external cabling.

The Alanera was previously only available in 42cm, 44cm or 46cm widths but, recognising the trend to narrower bars, Deda has now released the 40cm width with 90mm, 100mm and 100mm equivalent stem lengths.