Deceuninck-QuickStep relive the Tour de France - Video

Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deceuninck-QuickStep had their best Tour de France in years this past July, with Elia Viviani winning stage 4, and Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe winning two stages and twice taking yellow for a total of 14 days before finally surrendering it to eventual overall winner Egan Bernal (Team Ineos).

The Belgian team best known for their prowess in the Classics celebrated their run of Tour de France success with a four-minute video that tries to capture some of the effort and emotion that went into the three-week race.

"It was an amazing experience to be in yellow and to be fighting everyday to defend the jersey," says Alaphilippe, summarising the riders' and staffs' feelings about the French Grand Tour. "We had some nice victories, so, yeah, it was really and amazing Tour for us."

Watch the video to relive the 2019 Tour de France along with Alaphilippe, Viviani, and entire Deceuninck-QuickStep staff.