Death March returns for second edition

Two racers plot their next stop at the inaugural Death March race (Image credit: Sub-9 Productions)

The second annual Death March bike race will be run on Saturday, March 10 at the Maumee Boy Scout Reservation in Norman, Indiana. Run by Sub-9 Productions, the event is a race for teams of two, who will aim to reach a select list of historical cemeteries in and around the Hoosier National Forest.

Racers may use a combination of gravel forest roads, mountain bike trails and some pavement. Teams must visit five mandatory check points, two of which are randomly drawn and announced the morning of the event. Check points can be reached in any order, using any route and digital picture taken in front of each cemetery sign is proof of reaching the check point.

In its first year, the Death March attracted nearly 100 teams representing seven states. The 2012 event is open to 200 teams competing in four categories: men, women, co-ed and tandem with more than $2000 in cash and prizes available.

Visit www.sub9deathmarch.com for more info.