Dean Racing Development partners with X-Fusion

Dean Racing Development and X-Fusion will combine in 2011 (Image credit: Dean Racing Development)

Dean Racing Development (DRD) and X-Fusion will partner to bring their respective mountain bike race programs together for 2011.

"I'm ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with an emerging company like X-Fusion," said Dylan Dean, DRD owner. "X-Fusion's dedication to their race program and to US racing is second to none. Judging by the efforts to develop their products and produce top of the line suspension, along with the support they offer to their race team, can only be described as inspiring."

The race program will focus its efforts in the United States by competing in the nation's premier cycling events, including the US Professional Gravity Tour (Pro GRT), Sea Otter Classic, and the US Open. In addition, the team will compete in several World Cups within North America and Europe, along with Crankworx, and select regional events and festivals.

"Joining forces with Dean Racing Development for 2011 has been a collaboration of both parties experience and vision for US racing. Dylan Dean has been at the front of re-igniting gravity racing in America and is the perfect fit for this type of race program," said John Hauer, X-Fusion Marketing Coordinator.

"The combination of both programs' resources and Dylan's complete dedication to US racing will position the team to benefit greatly. At X-Fusion we are also excited to work with a few new rider faces, some familiar ones and even a talented young junior. 2011 aspires to be a great year for American racing and the X-Fusion/DRD partnership."

The DRD X-Fusion program will announce its factory team roster, including professionals and development riders, in the weeks to come.