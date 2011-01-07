Dean named New Zealand Male Road Rider of the Year

Image 1 of 4 Garmin's Julian Dean rides his trainer, perhaps too afraid of the gendarmes to go out on the open roads. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 4 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) earned the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Trek-Livestrong rider Jesse Sergent will have to settle for third place in the U23 race, finishing in a time of 51:57. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 4 The New Zealand Champ Julian Dean (Crédit Agricole) at the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Dean of the Garmin-Cervélo team has been named New Zealand's Male Road Rider of the Year by BikeNZ, the New Zealand cycling federation. Linda Villumsen was named female road rider of the year.

Track honours went to Commonwealth Games medalists Jesse Sergent and Alison Shanks. Sam Webster was named best emerging talent.

Dean rode all three Grand Tours for Garmin-Transitions in 20l0, although he finished only the Tour de France. He finished second in two stages in France and third on another stage. He also finished second and third in one stage each at the Giro d'Italia. His key role in the team is as leadout man for Tyler Farrar and often sacrificed his own chance to help him win sprints.

Villumsen was formerly a Danish citizen and only recently adopted New Zealand as her new homeland, riding with a New Zealand licence in 2010 for the first time. She was the first 'Kiwi' to win a medal in the world road championships, taking a bronze in the time trial. She also won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games time trial. The 25 year-old rode for HTC-Columbia women's team in 2010 and this year is with AA Drink-Leontin.nl Cycling Team.

Shanks topped off an outstanding year with the Commonwealth gold medal in the individual pursuit. She also took gold in that event at the Cali World Cup and won bronze in the team pursuit at the world championships.

Sergent won silver in the individual pursuit at the world championships and the Commonwealth Games. He also rode the team pursuit, taking silver in the Commonwealth Games and bronze at the worlds. He will ride for Lance Armstrong's RadioShack team this year after a securing a stagiaire place in 2010.

Webster, 19, made it to the finals of the keirin at the world championships in his first year out of the junior ranks. He also qualified for the sprints and was fifth in the team sprints. At the Commonwealth Games he won a bronze in the sprint and the silver in the team sprint.