Dean could ride Grand Tour triple…again

Image 1 of 2 Garmin-Transitions lead-out man Julian Dean finds himself in search of stage wins for himself while teammate Tyler Farrar heals up. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 2 Dean makes his way to the hotel. Dean shares a room with Van Summeren (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

New Zealand’s Julian Dean indicated he may ride three Grand Tours for the second consecutive season this year, as he withdrew from Commonwealth Games selection. Dean withdrew from selection for the Delhi, India event after discussions with his Garmin-Transitions’ trainer.

Having already contested this year’s Giro d’Italia and Tour de France, Dean’s squad has asked him to ride the Vuelta a Espana which starts later this month. Despite pulling out of the Commonwealth Games, Dean expects he’ll have the form for the UCI World Road Championships in Australia two weeks earlier.

"I know from experience that it is not realistic to carry on the form for much more than two weeks after a Grand Tour such as the Tour of Spain, particularly at the end of a very long season.” Dean said. “And although I’m confident that I’ll be in good form for the World Championships, I'm not sure if I'd be able to carry that form through to Delhi.

“Rather than risk not being at my best for Delhi, it's better that I withdraw now and allow a promising young rider the opportunity to gain the experience,” he said.

Dean is the second New Zealand rider to withdraw from the selection race this week after Tim Gudsell was forced out of contention when he broke his collarbone on the Tour of Poland’s opening stage. Last month Hayden Godfrey also withdrew his candidacy for the BikeNZ squad, as he battles to find form after an injury plagued season.

“We have a number of pretty promising younger riders on the world stage now. This will give them a real opportunity which was something I had when I was young which helped me springboard my career.”

Dean hasn’t contested a Commonwealth Games since they were held in Victoria, Canada, in 1994. The New Zealand Olympic Committee is expected to name the Commonwealth Games squad on Thursday.