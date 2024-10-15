De Zoete free-lances to Tour of Chongming Island stage victory after losing teammates in final

By
published

Neumanová happy with second place after difficult season

2024 Tour of Chongming Island stage 1 winner Mylène de Zoete earlier this season
2024 Tour of Chongming Island stage 1 winner Mylène de Zoete earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like the year before, Mylène de Zoete (Ceratizit-WNT) won the opening stage of the Tour of Chongming Island, beating Tereza Neumanová (UAE Team ADQ) in the mass sprint. After her teammate Marta Lach launched a late attack, De Zoete sat on the wheel of eventual runner-up Neumanová.

"I lost the girls just before the last corner, it was chaotic, as always, then I saw Marta up ahead in the attack and thought ‘okay, that’s nice’, De Zoete told Cyclingnews.

