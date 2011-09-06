De Maar returns to UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Marc de Maar (Quick Step) is champion of Curacao. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

After a season riding back in the European peloton, Marc de Maar has announced he is heading back to the United States to ride with Professional Continental outfit UnitedHealthcare on a two-year deal.

"I am very happy to be rejoining the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team," said de Maar in a team press release. "Since I left the Team in 2010, Mike [Tamayo], Rory [Sutherland] and I stayed in touch on and off. Team UnitedHealthcare is world class in everything they do. I had a great experience with them when I was a member and I knew that one day I would rejoin them. I am looking forward to the next two years and being part of their cycling family again. Plus, I really miss those US oatmeal raisin cookies!"

The 27-year-old is currently racing the Vuelta a Espana and following his 10th placing on the 13th stage, says he is hoping to improve and perhaps win a stage as a tribute to his time with Quickstep.

"My experience with Quickstep has been great and I will continue to work hard to finish the season strong," he said.

De Maar won the 2011 Dutch Antilles time trial championship and UnitedHealthcare General Manager and Directeur Sportif, Mike Tamayo said that with a return to the US-based team, more wins can come his way.

"We are very excited to have Marc back as part of our family," Tamayo said. "He is a true professional and a perfect fit for our Team, especially with his great attitude and his style of racing. We know we can get a lot out of him and motivate him to some victories."