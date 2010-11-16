De Jongh will take on amateur races with Dutch team
Main job will remain as Directeur Sportif for Team Sky
Steven de Jongh is looking for the best of both worlds in 2011, both on the bike and in the team car. In addition to his duties as a directeur sportif for Team Sky, the Dutchman will also ride as an elite without contract for the amateur team Illi-Bikes Cycling Team.
“In adding Steven as captain, we have a rider with a lot of experience in our ranks who can assist the youngsters in our team,” said Ken Ilegems, a former pro who also rides with the team
“I will ride when I have enough time,” de Jongh told Het Nieuwsblad. “I still ride a lot and I love it.”
“My main job will still be as a sports director at Team Sky, but once a week, when I'm free, I will do a race.”
He denied that this was the first step towards renewing his pro career. “I have absolutely no intention of making a new start with the pros. But I am still physically good, so why not?"
De Jongh, 36, rode professionally from 1996 until 2009, for TVM-Farm Frites, Rabobank and Quick Step. He then joined Team Sky as a directeur sportif this year.
Earlier this month he rode the Jan Thiel Criterium in Curacao, where he finished second behind Koos Moerenhout of Rabobank.
