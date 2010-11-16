De Jongh will take on amateur races with Dutch team

Image 1 of 3 Steven De Jongh was chilled before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 The always valuable team-mate, Steven De Jongh (Quick Step). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Dutchman Steven De Jongh (Quick Step) landed the 39th fastest time. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Steven de Jongh is looking for the best of both worlds in 2011, both on the bike and in the team car. In addition to his duties as a directeur sportif for Team Sky, the Dutchman will also ride as an elite without contract for the amateur team Illi-Bikes Cycling Team.

“In adding Steven as captain, we have a rider with a lot of experience in our ranks who can assist the youngsters in our team,” said Ken Ilegems, a former pro who also rides with the team

“I will ride when I have enough time,” de Jongh told Het Nieuwsblad. “I still ride a lot and I love it.”

“My main job will still be as a sports director at Team Sky, but once a week, when I'm free, I will do a race.”

He denied that this was the first step towards renewing his pro career. “I have absolutely no intention of making a new start with the pros. But I am still physically good, so why not?"

De Jongh, 36, rode professionally from 1996 until 2009, for TVM-Farm Frites, Rabobank and Quick Step. He then joined Team Sky as a directeur sportif this year.

Earlier this month he rode the Jan Thiel Criterium in Curacao, where he finished second behind Koos Moerenhout of Rabobank.