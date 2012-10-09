Davison still leading Australian National Road Series rankings

Image 1 of 5 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) gets his second win at Tour of the Murray River (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wins the Namurkah criterium (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 3 of 5 Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) celebrates victory on stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Genesys Wealth Advisers celebrate the win in the team time trial at Tour of Tasmania (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) enjoy a joke ahead of the morning's stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) may not have raced the Tour of Tasmania and Launceston to New Norfolk Classic last week but he was able to retain his lead in the Australian National Road Series individual rankings with three events left to race in 2012.

This weekend sees the NRS continue with the Category 1 Melbourne to Warrnambool on Saturday, and the Category 3 Shipwreck Coast Classic. The 2012 season will round out on October 27 with the Grafton to Inverell, which also sits as a top-tier event.

Davison holds a 44-point lead over Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) with previous rankings leader Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) moving up into third place courtesy of his third overall in the Tour of Tasmania, although he remains 169 points behind the series leader.

Davison sat out the Tasmanian events in a bid to prepare for the one-day classics of the Australian domestic circuit.

Meantime, Lachlan Norris' overall win at the Tour of Tasmania moved the Drapac rider into the top-10.

Genesys, maintained their lead in the teams classification courtesy of their victory in Tasmania, sitting 161-points head of the Budget Forklifts with Drapac a further 153 points in arrears. If successful, it will be Genesys' third teams classification win in as many years.

NRS Rankings following Tour of Tasmania

Individual rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) 550 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 506 3 Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) 381 4 Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 316 5 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 250 5 William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 250 7 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 245 8 Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek) 210 9 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) 205 10 Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain) 189 11 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 167 12 Scott Law (search2retain) 160 13 Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia) 140 14 Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) 136 15 Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling) 125 16 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 120 17 Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts) 100 18 Jack Beckinsale (SASI) 95 19 Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 93 20 Glenn O'Shea (SASI) 91 21 Gordon McCauley 86 22 Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) 80 23 Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia) 77 24 Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) 72 24 Jared Triggs (Sko) 72 26 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 70 27 Harry Carpenter (SASI) 65 28 Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing) 64 29 Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing) 63 29 Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts) 63 31 Alex Wohler (Team Downunder) 60 32 Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 55 32 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - HoneyShotz) 55 34 Karl Evans (SASI) 50 34 Jordan Kerby (Jayco - HoneyShotz) 50 36 Phil Mundy (SASI) 48 37 Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing Team) 47 38 Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 45 39 Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek) 36 40 Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) 35 41 Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) 32 42 Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder) 30 43 John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 27 43 James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS) 27 45 Cameron Bayly (search2retain) 26 46 Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts) 25 47 Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 47 Ed Bissaker (Jayco - HoneyShotz) 23 49 Luke Fetch (search2retain) 20 49 Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling Team) 20 49 Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS) 20 49 Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing) 20 53 James Boal (John West Cycling Team) 18 54 Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia) 15 54 Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS) 15 56 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 56 Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 58 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 58 Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team) 10 58 Thomas Hamilton (Jayco - Apollo - VIS) 10 61 Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 61 William Lind (Suzuki / Trek) 7 63 Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts) 6 63 Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts) 6 65 Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts) 5 65 Miles Scotson (SASI) 5 65 Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing) 5 65 Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 65 Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing Team) 5 65 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing Team) 5 65 Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development) 5 65 Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development) 5