Davison still leading Australian National Road Series rankings
Genesys remain dominant team with three events to go
Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) may not have raced the Tour of Tasmania and Launceston to New Norfolk Classic last week but he was able to retain his lead in the Australian National Road Series individual rankings with three events left to race in 2012.
This weekend sees the NRS continue with the Category 1 Melbourne to Warrnambool on Saturday, and the Category 3 Shipwreck Coast Classic. The 2012 season will round out on October 27 with the Grafton to Inverell, which also sits as a top-tier event.
Davison holds a 44-point lead over Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) with previous rankings leader Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) moving up into third place courtesy of his third overall in the Tour of Tasmania, although he remains 169 points behind the series leader.
Davison sat out the Tasmanian events in a bid to prepare for the one-day classics of the Australian domestic circuit.
Meantime, Lachlan Norris' overall win at the Tour of Tasmania moved the Drapac rider into the top-10.
Genesys, maintained their lead in the teams classification courtesy of their victory in Tasmania, sitting 161-points head of the Budget Forklifts with Drapac a further 153 points in arrears. If successful, it will be Genesys' third teams classification win in as many years.
NRS Rankings following Tour of Tasmania
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)
|550
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|506
|3
|Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)
|381
|4
|Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|316
|5
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|250
|5
|William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|250
|7
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|245
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek)
|210
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|205
|10
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)
|189
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|167
|12
|Scott Law (search2retain)
|160
|13
|Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)
|140
|14
|Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
|136
|15
|Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|125
|16
|Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|120
|17
|Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts)
|100
|18
|Jack Beckinsale (SASI)
|95
|19
|Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|93
|20
|Glenn O'Shea (SASI)
|91
|21
|Gordon McCauley
|86
|22
|Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)
|80
|23
|Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)
|77
|24
|Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
|72
|24
|Jared Triggs (Sko)
|72
|26
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|70
|27
|Harry Carpenter (SASI)
|65
|28
|Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)
|64
|29
|Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)
|63
|29
|Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)
|63
|31
|Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)
|60
|32
|Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|55
|32
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|55
|34
|Karl Evans (SASI)
|50
|34
|Jordan Kerby (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|50
|36
|Phil Mundy (SASI)
|48
|37
|Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing Team)
|47
|38
|Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|45
|39
|Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)
|36
|40
|Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)
|35
|41
|Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)
|32
|42
|Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)
|30
|43
|John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|27
|43
|James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)
|27
|45
|Cameron Bayly (search2retain)
|26
|46
|Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|25
|47
|Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|23
|47
|Ed Bissaker (Jayco - HoneyShotz)
|23
|49
|Luke Fetch (search2retain)
|20
|49
|Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling Team)
|20
|49
|Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS)
|20
|49
|Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)
|20
|53
|James Boal (John West Cycling Team)
|18
|54
|Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)
|15
|54
|Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS)
|15
|56
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|56
|Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|58
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|10
|58
|Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)
|10
|58
|Thomas Hamilton (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)
|10
|61
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|61
|William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)
|7
|63
|Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|63
|Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|65
|Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)
|5
|65
|Miles Scotson (SASI)
|5
|65
|Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)
|5
|65
|Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|65
|Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing Team)
|5
|65
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing Team)
|5
|65
|Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|5
|65
|Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|896
|pts
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|735
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|582
|4
|RBS Morgans - ATS
|468
|5
|Team SASI
|450
|6
|search2reatain
|408
|7
|GPM Wilson Racing
|345
|8
|John West Cycling Team
|195
|9
|Team Polygon Australia
|175
|10
|Plan B Racing
|165
|11
|Team Torq/BSS
|145
|12
|Team Down Under
|135
|13
|Jayco - HoneyShotz
|133
|14
|Suzuki/Trek
|110
|15
|Racing Kangaroos
|100
|16
|Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
|95
|17
|Parramatta Race Team
|55
|18
|Charter Mason - Drapac Development
|50
|19
|Skoda St George
|40
|20
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|35
|21
|Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining
|20
|22
|Pensar-Hawk Racing
|10
