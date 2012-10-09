Davison still leading Australian National Road Series rankings

Trending

Image 1 of 5

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) gets his second win at Tour of the Murray River

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) gets his second win at Tour of the Murray River
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 5

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wins the Namurkah criterium

Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) wins the Namurkah criterium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)
Image 3 of 5

Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) celebrates victory on stage 2

Mark O'Brien (Team Budget Forklifts) celebrates victory on stage 2
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 5

Genesys Wealth Advisers celebrate the win in the team time trial at Tour of Tasmania

Genesys Wealth Advisers celebrate the win in the team time trial at Tour of Tasmania
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 5

Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) enjoy a joke ahead of the morning's stage

Lachlan Norris (Drapac) and Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) enjoy a joke ahead of the morning's stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) may not have raced the Tour of Tasmania and Launceston to New Norfolk Classic last week but he was able to retain his lead in the Australian National Road Series individual rankings with three events left to race in 2012.

This weekend sees the NRS continue with the Category 1 Melbourne to Warrnambool on Saturday, and the Category 3 Shipwreck Coast Classic. The 2012 season will round out on October 27 with the Grafton to Inverell, which also sits as a top-tier event.

Davison holds a 44-point lead over Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) with previous rankings leader Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts) moving up into third place courtesy of his third overall in the Tour of Tasmania, although he remains 169 points behind the series leader.

Davison sat out the Tasmanian events in a bid to prepare for the one-day classics of the Australian domestic circuit.

Meantime, Lachlan Norris' overall win at the Tour of Tasmania moved the Drapac rider into the top-10.

Genesys, maintained their lead in the teams classification courtesy of their victory in Tasmania, sitting 161-points head of the Budget Forklifts with Drapac a further 153 points in arrears. If successful, it will be Genesys' third teams classification win in as many years.

NRS Rankings following Tour of Tasmania

Individual rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)550pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)506
3Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts)381
4Jai Crawford (Genesys Wealth Advisers)316
5Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)250
5William Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)250
7Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)245
8Benjamin Hill (Suzuki / Trek)210
9Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling)205
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain)189
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)167
12Scott Law (search2retain)160
13Alex Clements (Team Polygon Australia)140
14Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)136
15Malcolm Rudolph (Drapac Professional Cycling)125
16Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)120
17Ryan MacAnally (Budget Forklifts)100
18Jack Beckinsale (SASI)95
19Brenton Jones (Genesys Wealth Advisers)93
20Glenn O'Shea (SASI)91
21Gordon McCauley86
22Joshua Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing)80
23Ben Grenda (Team Polygon Australia)77
24Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)72
24Jared Triggs (Sko)72
26Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)70
27Harry Carpenter (SASI)65
28Caleb Jones (GPM-Wilson Racing)64
29Chris Jory (GPM-Wilson Racing)63
29Samuel Witmitz (Budget Forklifts)63
31Alex Wohler (Team Downunder)60
32Jonathan Lovelock (Genesys Wealth Advisers)55
32Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - HoneyShotz)55
34Karl Evans (SASI)50
34Jordan Kerby (Jayco - HoneyShotz)50
36Phil Mundy (SASI)48
37Bradley Linfield (Plan B Racing Team)47
38Ben Dyball (Genesys Wealth Advisers)45
39Brendan Johnston (Suzuki / Trek)36
40Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos)35
41Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts)32
42Mathew Marshall (Team Downunder)30
43John Walker (Drapac Professional Cycling)27
43James Hepburn (RBS Morgans - ATS)27
45Cameron Bayly (search2retain)26
46Blair Windsor (Budget Forklifts)25
47Samuel Davis (Genesys Wealth Advisers)23
47Ed Bissaker (Jayco - HoneyShotz)23
49Luke Fetch (search2retain)20
49Oliver Kent-Spark (John West Cycling Team)20
49Joseph Lewis (RBS Morgans - ATS)20
49Roman Van Uden (PureBlack Racing)20
53James Boal (John West Cycling Team)18
54Sam McCallum (Team Polygon Australia)15
54Darren Rolfe (RBS Morgans - ATS)15
56Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
56Robbie Hucker (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
58Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
58Joshua Prete (Data#3 Cisco Racing Team)10
58Thomas Hamilton (Jayco - Apollo - VIS)10
61Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
61William Lind (Suzuki / Trek)7
63Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)6
63Peter Loft (Budget Forklifts)6
65Luke Ockerby (Budget Forklifts)5
65Miles Scotson (SASI)5
65Edward White (GPM-Wilson Racing)5
65Alex Carver (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
65Alexander Smyth (Plan B Racing Team)5
65Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing Team)5
65Shannon Johnson (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)5
65Jacob Kauffmann (Charter Mason - Drapac Development)5

Team rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Genesys Wealth Advisers896pts
2Team Budget Forklifts735
3Drapac Professional Cycling582
4RBS Morgans - ATS468
5Team SASI450
6search2reatain408
7GPM Wilson Racing345
8John West Cycling Team195
9Team Polygon Australia175
10Plan B Racing165
11Team Torq/BSS145
12Team Down Under135
13Jayco - HoneyShotz133
14Suzuki/Trek110
15Racing Kangaroos100
16Data#3 Cisco Racing Team95
17Parramatta Race Team55
18Charter Mason - Drapac Development50
19Skoda St George40
20African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team35
21Erdinger Alkoholfrei/ Downer Edi Mining20
22Pensar-Hawk Racing10