Davis, West Virginia drops plans to host US Collegiate MTB Nationals

Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College) en route to a collegiate cross country national championships (Image credit: Tommy Compton / USA Cycling)

USA Cycling announced last week that it is seeking a new venue for its 2011 Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships, scheduled for October 28-30.

The original host for the event, the Timberline Resort in Davis, West Virginia, was forced to step down due to some unanticipated, off-season changes to the would-be venue.

USA Cycling said it is confident that it will soon secure a new, top-notch venue capable of hosting cross country, short track, downhill, and either four cross or dual slalom events.

Race organizers interested in promoting the event over the weekend of October 28-30 can see the Request for Proposal (RFP).

The 2010 Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships were held in at Northstar-at-Tahoe, California. Fort Lewis College and Brevard College won the division one and two categories respectively.