David Canada dies in grand fondo accident

David Canada at the 2005 Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

David Cañada, the 2006 Tour of Catalonia winner, has died from injuries sustained in the Towcar Ports Ribagorza grand fondo held in his home region of Aragon, Spain. According to Spanish media reports, the 41-year-old collided with a fellow rider and fell heavily, landing on his head. Attempts to revive Cañada were unsuccessful.

Cañada turned professional in 1996 with ONCE, winning the Circuit de la Sarthe and Vuelta a Murcia in 2000 before moving onto the Mapei - Quick Step team the following year. He then moved onto the Saunier Duval–Prodir team in 2004 enjoying the biggest win of his career two years later in Catalunya.

Cañada was forced to miss the entire 2009 season as he underwent treatment for skin cancer that was initially detected in 2007, and expected to return to racing but was forced to retire.

David Cañada (Saunier Duval) finishes the 2008 GP Lugano. (Bettini Photo)