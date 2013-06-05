Dauphiné set for new race leader after ITT
World Champion Martin out of contention but stage favourite
David Veilleux's time in the yellow jersey is set to come to an end on Wednesday following the Stage 4 individual time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné with the Europcar rider's 1:56 overall lead set to come under fire from more-fancied general classification contenders.
Lawrence Warbasse (BMC) will be the first rider out of the start house at 10:50am local time, with riders leaving at one-minute intervals until 17th-placed Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) heads off two minutes following Rein Taaramae (Cofidis).
Veilleux has led the race since claiming Sunday's opening stage in a solo victory however reigning World Champion in the discipline Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) heads into today's stage as overwhelming favourite. At over 10 minutes down, Martin won't be challenging for the yellow jersey should he win the 32.5km pan-flat race against the clock, but he should notch up his sixth victory for the season in the chrono. With the German suffering intestinal issues over the last few days, the result of the stage should be an indicator of his true condition.
Instead, Sky's big guns are set to come to the fore with Chris Froome (11th), Richie Porte (9th) and Geraint Thomas (7th) all sitting just 1:57 off the lead of Veilleux. The form of Froome and Porte so far this year in the individual time trial has seen the pair take wins at the Tour of Romandie, Critérium International, and Paris-Nice. Although it's important to note that those victories were all on stages less than 10km in length.
Not contention, but in an important marker for the Tour de France Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) will be looking to lay down a good time in relation to his expected challenger at the end of July, Froome. It's a battle that Froome should win but the interest is in the margin.
Testing himself on multiple occasions so far, 'Le Machine' Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) appears to have the form to make the stage podium while his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski could easily ride into the top-five for the day.
Three-time world champion Michael Rogers (Saxo - Tinkoff) should enjoy the flat course but it will be his compatriot, Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) setting a decent benchmark for the likes of Froome to chase. World under-23 time trial silver medalist Dennis was ninth in the Romandie ITT, less than a minute off the winning time of Martin and less than a month ago, finished third in the chrono in California.
Others to watch include Dutch ITT Champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and five-time Italian ITT Champion, Marco Pinotti (BMC).
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10:50:00
|2
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10:51:00
|3
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10:52:00
|4
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10:53:00
|5
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10:54:00
|6
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10:55:00
|7
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|10:56:00
|8
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|10:57:00
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|10:58:00
|10
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|10:59:00
|11
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|11:00:00
|12
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11:01:00
|13
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:02:00
|14
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|11:03:00
|15
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|11:04:00
|16
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|11:05:00
|17
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|11:06:00
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|11:07:00
|19
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|11:08:00
|20
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|11:09:00
|21
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|11:10:00
|22
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11:11:00
|23
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|11:12:00
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:13:00
|25
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|11:14:00
|26
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11:15:00
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11:16:00
|28
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:17:00
|29
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|11:18:00
|30
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11:19:00
|31
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:20:00
|32
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|11:21:00
|33
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11:22:00
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|11:23:00
|35
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|11:24:00
|36
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:25:00
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11:26:00
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|11:27:00
|39
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11:28:00
|40
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|11:29:00
|41
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:30:00
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:31:00
|43
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11:32:00
|44
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez
|11:33:00
|45
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|11:34:00
|46
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|11:35:00
|47
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11:36:00
|48
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|11:37:00
|49
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:38:00
|50
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|11:39:00
|51
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|11:40:00
|52
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha
|11:41:00
|53
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11:42:00
|54
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11:43:00
|55
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:44:00
|56
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:45:00
|57
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|11:46:00
|58
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11:47:00
|59
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|11:48:00
|60
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11:49:00
|61
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11:50:00
|62
|Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11:51:00
|63
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|11:52:00
|64
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11:53:00
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|11:54:00
|66
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11:55:00
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11:56:00
|68
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|11:57:00
|69
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:58:00
|70
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|11:59:00
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|12:00:00
|72
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12:01:00
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:02:00
|74
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|12:03:00
|75
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:04:00
|76
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12:05:00
|77
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12:06:00
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:07:00
|79
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:08:00
|80
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12:09:00
|81
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:10:00
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:11:00
|83
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12:12:00
|84
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12:13:00
|85
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|12:14:00
|86
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|12:15:00
|87
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|12:16:00
|88
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12:17:00
|89
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|12:18:00
|90
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12:19:00
|91
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|12:20:00
|92
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:21:00
|93
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|12:22:00
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|12:23:00
|95
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12:24:00
|96
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12:25:00
|97
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12:26:00
|98
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:27:00
|99
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12:28:00
|100
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|12:29:00
|101
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:30:00
|102
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:31:00
|103
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12:32:00
|104
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:33:00
|105
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|12:34:00
|106
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:35:00
|107
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12:36:00
|108
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:37:00
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|12:38:00
|110
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12:39:00
|111
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:40:00
|112
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|12:41:00
|113
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|12:42:00
|114
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:43:00
|115
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12:44:00
|116
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|12:45:00
|117
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12:46:00
|118
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12:47:00
|119
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:48:00
|120
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12:49:00
|121
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12:50:00
|122
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12:51:00
|123
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|12:52:00
|124
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12:53:00
|125
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12:54:00
|126
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12:55:00
|127
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12:56:00
|128
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:57:00
|129
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:58:00
|130
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|12:59:00
|131
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|13:00:00
|132
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|13:01:00
|133
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13:02:00
|134
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:03:00
|135
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13:04:00
|136
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|13:05:00
|137
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|13:06:00
|138
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:07:00
|139
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|13:08:00
|140
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:09:00
|141
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:10:00
|142
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:11:00
|143
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13:12:00
|144
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:13:00
|145
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|13:14:00
|146
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:15:00
|147
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|13:16:00
|148
|Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13:17:00
|149
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:18:00
|150
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|13:19:00
|151
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13:20:00
|152
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:21:00
|153
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:22:00
|154
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:23:00
|155
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:24:00
|156
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:26:00
|157
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:28:00
|158
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13:30:00
|159
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:32:00
|160
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|13:34:00
|161
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13:36:00
|162
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:38:00
|163
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:40:00
|164
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|13:42:00
|165
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:44:00
|166
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:46:00
|167
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13:48:00
|168
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:50:00
|169
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:52:00
|170
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|13:54:00
|171
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:56:00
|172
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|13:58:00
