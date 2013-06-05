Trending

Dauphiné set for new race leader after ITT

World Champion Martin out of contention but stage favourite

Image 1 of 5

Tony Martin has been undefeated in time trials this season.

Tony Martin has been undefeated in time trials this season.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 5

Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory in the Tour de Romandie prologue time trial.

Chris Froome (Sky) en route to victory in the Tour de Romandie prologue time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 5

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) time trials to the win

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma QuickStep) time trials to the win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 5

Richie Porte (Sky) during the final time trial at the Tour de Romandie.

Richie Porte (Sky) during the final time trial at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 5

Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) at the time trial during the 2013 Tirreno Adriatico

Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) at the time trial during the 2013 Tirreno Adriatico
(Image credit: Sirotti)

David Veilleux's time in the yellow jersey is set to come to an end on Wednesday following the Stage 4 individual time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné with the Europcar rider's 1:56 overall lead set to come under fire from more-fancied general classification contenders.

Related Articles

California results earn Dennis a start at Critérium du Dauphiné

Contador: the Tour is about more than two riders

Martin continues in Dauphiné with intestinal problems

Lawrence Warbasse (BMC) will be the first rider out of the start house at 10:50am local time, with riders leaving at one-minute intervals until 17th-placed Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) heads off two minutes following Rein Taaramae (Cofidis).

Veilleux has led the race since claiming Sunday's opening stage in a solo victory however reigning World Champion in the discipline Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) heads into today's stage as overwhelming favourite. At over 10 minutes down, Martin won't be challenging for the yellow jersey should he win the 32.5km pan-flat race against the clock, but he should notch up his sixth victory for the season in the chrono. With the German suffering intestinal issues over the last few days, the result of the stage should be an indicator of his true condition.

Instead, Sky's big guns are set to come to the fore with Chris Froome (11th), Richie Porte (9th) and Geraint Thomas (7th) all sitting just 1:57 off the lead of Veilleux. The form of Froome and Porte so far this year in the individual time trial has seen the pair take wins at the Tour of Romandie, Critérium International, and Paris-Nice. Although it's important to note that those victories were all on stages less than 10km in length.

Not contention, but in an important marker for the Tour de France Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) will be looking to lay down a good time in relation to his expected challenger at the end of July, Froome. It's a battle that Froome should win but the interest is in the margin.

Testing himself on multiple occasions so far, 'Le Machine' Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) appears to have the form to make the stage podium while his teammate Michal Kwiatkowski could easily ride into the top-five for the day.

Three-time world champion Michael Rogers (Saxo - Tinkoff) should enjoy the flat course but it will be his compatriot, Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) setting a decent benchmark for the likes of Froome to chase. World under-23 time trial silver medalist Dennis was ninth in the Romandie ITT, less than a minute off the winning time of Martin and less than a month ago, finished third in the chrono in California.

Others to watch include Dutch ITT Champion Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) and five-time Italian ITT Champion, Marco Pinotti (BMC).

 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
1Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10:50:00
2Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team10:51:00
3Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10:52:00
4Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida10:53:00
5Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10:54:00
6Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida10:55:00
7Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura10:56:00
8Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team10:57:00
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp10:58:00
10Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura10:59:00
11Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano11:00:00
12Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11:01:00
13Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11:02:00
14William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano11:03:00
15Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp11:04:00
16Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida11:05:00
17Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling11:06:00
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano11:07:00
19Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team11:08:00
20Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar11:09:00
21Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar11:10:00
22Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol11:11:00
23Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge11:12:00
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling11:13:00
25Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha11:14:00
26Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11:15:00
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling11:16:00
28Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11:17:00
29Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ11:18:00
30Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11:19:00
31Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:20:00
32Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team11:21:00
33Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp11:22:00
34Benjamin King (USA) RadioShack Leopard11:23:00
35Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha11:24:00
36Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:25:00
37Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp11:26:00
38Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura11:27:00
39Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp11:28:00
40Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano11:29:00
41Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:30:00
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11:31:00
43Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11:32:00
44Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez11:33:00
45Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team11:34:00
46Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp11:35:00
47Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol11:36:00
48Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team11:37:00
49Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11:38:00
50Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ11:39:00
51Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard11:40:00
52Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha11:41:00
53Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida11:42:00
54Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11:43:00
55Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11:44:00
56Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11:45:00
57Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura11:46:00
58Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11:47:00
59Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team11:48:00
60Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp11:49:00
61Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11:50:00
62Peio Bilbao (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi11:51:00
63Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement11:52:00
64Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11:53:00
65Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team11:54:00
66Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team11:55:00
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge11:56:00
68Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement11:57:00
69Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling11:58:00
70Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ11:59:00
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida12:00:00
72David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12:01:00
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12:02:00
74Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar12:03:00
75Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica-GreenEdge12:04:00
76Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement12:05:00
77Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12:06:00
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi12:07:00
79Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:08:00
80Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida12:09:00
81Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:10:00
82Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:11:00
83Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12:12:00
84Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12:13:00
85Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano12:14:00
86Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha12:15:00
87Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard12:16:00
88Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol12:17:00
89José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura12:18:00
90Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement12:19:00
91Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team12:20:00
92Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:21:00
93Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha12:22:00
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ12:23:00
95Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement12:24:00
96Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team12:25:00
97Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol12:26:00
98Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12:27:00
99Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Seche Environnement12:28:00
100David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura12:29:00
101Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:30:00
102Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12:31:00
103Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12:32:00
104Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:33:00
105Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ12:34:00
106Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:35:00
107Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12:36:00
108Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12:37:00
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano12:38:00
110Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida12:39:00
111Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:40:00
112Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team12:41:00
113Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ12:42:00
114Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:43:00
115Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura12:44:00
116Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar12:45:00
117David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling12:46:00
118Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12:47:00
119Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:48:00
120Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement12:49:00
121Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12:50:00
122Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar12:51:00
123Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard12:52:00
124Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ12:53:00
125Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team12:54:00
126Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement12:55:00
127Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12:56:00
128Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12:57:00
129Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling12:58:00
130Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha12:59:00
131Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard13:00:00
132Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ13:01:00
133Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol13:02:00
134Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13:03:00
135Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13:04:00
136Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha13:05:00
137Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura13:06:00
138Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:07:00
139Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team13:08:00
140Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:09:00
141Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:10:00
142Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:11:00
143Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13:12:00
144Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:13:00
145Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard13:14:00
146José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team13:15:00
147Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team13:16:00
148Stef Clement (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13:17:00
149Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:18:00
150Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp13:19:00
151Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13:20:00
152Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:21:00
153Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:22:00
154Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:23:00
155Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:24:00
156Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13:26:00
157Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:28:00
158Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol13:30:00
159Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling13:32:00
160Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard13:34:00
161Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team13:36:00
162Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling13:38:00
163Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:40:00
164Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling13:42:00
165Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team13:44:00
166Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling13:46:00
167Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team13:48:00
168Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano13:50:00
169Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team13:52:00
170Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard13:54:00
171Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:56:00
172David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar13:58:00