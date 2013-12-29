Daniel Moreno escapes serious injury after collision with car
Spaniard hit while out training, now recovering
Spanish cyclist Daniel Moreno was hit by a car on Saturday while out training in Argentina. The Katusha climber has reportedly not sustained any fractures but was taken to hospital as a precaution.
"Yesterday, 28th December in Argentina, Katusha rider Daniel Moreno was hit by a car while performing a training [ride] on his TT bike," read a statement from Moreno's team. "Immediately after the accident, Moreno went to the hospital for a full medical check up which did not reveal any fractures or major traumas. At the same time, the rider’s bike was completely destroyed.
"On medical recommendation, Daniel will take a two-day rest without any training."
Moreno is due to open his 2014 season at Argentina's Tour de San Luis next month.
