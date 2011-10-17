Daniel Lloyd ends season with broken collarbone

Dan Lloyd was back in action with Garmin-Cervelo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Daniel Lloyd has finished his season in disappointing fashion having crashed out of the Giro di Lombardia with a broken collarbone. The Garmin-Cervelo rider was hoping to use the race to put himself in the shop window as his future is uncertain ahead of next season.

Lloyd moved across to Garmin with a raft of Cervelo riders at the end of 2010 and the American outfit continued his existing contract. However, while the Cervelo riders have either moved on or settled into the team, Lloyd has not yet been offered a deal for 2012.

"There's still no progress on that front," he told Cyclingnews.

"It's not a definite ‘no' with this team but I'm still looking around. I've talked to a few teams with the contacts that I have, but they seem to be full, what with one team disappearing and two others merged. I think a lot of teams have been waiting on the outcome of that, but obviously it's a little bit worrying as it's the last race of the season."

With good form building towards the end of the year Lombardia offered Lloyd with a chance to make some headlines in either an early break or strong finish. However he was dropped on the first major climb, having not fully recovered from the Giro del Piemonte, where he had led a dangerous counter-attack. Then came the crash that ended his race.

"We hit this fairly slow corner and I hit a hole in the road. Both my arms slipped off the bars and that was it. I'm going to give a few people some calls and see if it needs an operation. It's the end of the season so it's not like I need to be back on the bike in 10 days," he told Cyclingnews.

Part of Lloyd's problem lies in the fact that he has struggled to gain WorldTour points, having sacrificed his chances for his team leaders. However, he added that he can still race at the sport's highest level.

"I'd love to carry on this level. That's what motivates me and I like helping some of the biggest champions in the sport."