Dani King: Sutton was a no-nonsense guy

Dani King (Wiggle High5) at the Ladies Tour of Qatar

The furore surrounding the allegations of bullying and discrimination that led to the resignation of Great Britain's technical director, Shane Sutton, cast its shadow across the pre-Tour de Yorkshire press conference. After Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Gary Verity and race director Christian Prudhomme had talked up the second edition of the event, which includes a hugely improved women's race that has attracted many of the world's best riders, British Olympic champion Dani King was asked about her Yorkshire debut, but also about her experiences during her years on Team GB's track programme.