Czech Republic to host European marathon championship

Image 1 of 4 Alban Lakata (Topeak Ergon) (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 2 of 4 Urs Huber (Stöckli Pro Team) (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 3 of 4 French Champ Thomas Dietsch leads the chase through the clouds (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 4 Sally Bigham (Topeak) (Image credit: Regina Stranger)

The European marathon championship will be conducted in conjunction with the Malevil Cup on Sunday, June 17 in the Czech Republic. Among the favorites already registered are 2010 marathon world champion Alban Lakata (Austria), Thomas Dietsch (France), Urs Huber (Switzerland), Karl Platt (Germany) and Nicolas Vermuelen (Belgium). Multiple-time European champion Pia Sundstedt (Finland) will line up with past medallist Elena Giacomuzzi (Italy), Sally Bigham (Great Britain) and Magdalena Sedlecka (Poland) in the women's race.

Related Articles Hermida opts out of European cross country championships

The Czech Republic's best chances at a medal are Jirí Novák, who from Hrádek nad Nisou will be practically racing in his home territory, and ex-Czech champion Jan Jobánek. Ex-road professional Jan Hruška would surely also like to use the race as a successful finale of his cycling career.

The Malevil Cup race will also include a sprint event, kids' races and amateur races as well as a trials competition.

The marathon courses will be 100km (men) and 95km (women) and there are also shorter hobby options of 65km (men) and 40km (women) available.