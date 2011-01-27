Cyclo-Cross Worlds live on Cyclingnews

The Dutch women lead the field at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

It is once again time for the International Cycling Union's cyclo-cross world championships, and Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage. Join us on Sunday, January 30, for live reports of the elite men's and women's races.

The action gets underway in St. Wendel, Germany, at 11 a.m. CET for the women's race. The men will follow at 2:00 p.m. CET.

For the women, many expect the race to be a showdown between Katie Compton and Marianne Vos. The American has dominated the season, but one can never count the young Dutch woman out, especially since she is the defending champion.

Belgium will look to take back the jersey, which last year went to Zdenek Stybar of the Czech Republic. The top three Belgians including Niels Albert, Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels could well sweep the podium, but if they don't work together, there may be an upset.