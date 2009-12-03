Cyclingnews posts 2010 elite mountain bike calendar

Julien Absalon (Orbea) descends a very steep trail. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Cyclingnews has been busy putting together the elite mountain bike race calendar for 2010 including over 320 events like the those that are part of the following: the UCI World Cup and national series for the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia, Croatia and other countries. Plenty of single-day UCI races and major international stage races are also listed as are National Championships and Continental Championships.

The mountain bike calendar covers downhill, four cross, cross country, marathon, super D and stage race disciplines. Take a look at the calendar here.

As it's only December, the calendar will continue to evolve, with more events added as dates are determined. Check back regularly for updates.

Note that once each event happens, you'll be able to click on each event to see its coverage - making the calendar a handy reference tool going forward.

