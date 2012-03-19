Cyclingnews online production editor required – Sydney, Australia

New Cyclingnews.com team navigation (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling web site, is looking for a online production editor based in Sydney, Australia.

The position requires applicants to have a keen interest and knowledge of competitive cycling, as well as editorial or writing experience with excellent English skills. The position will involve producing reports, results, photos and features from the world of cycling. Familiarity with online production techniques, experience in journalism and attention to detail are important.

The production editor will be required to have familiarity with online production applications (a good working knowledge of HTML and Photoshop are important skills) and could also be required to attend major cycling events in each region.

However, the primary responsibility is the production of content for publication on the web site. The ability to handle the technical processes involved and an ability to communicate are required.





The applicants will need to be self-starters as the position involves regular liaison with production editors in all Cyclingnews offices. As Cyclingnews is a 24/7 daily news operation, the position will require regular weekend work. The weekend duties are handled on a rotating shift basis with other production editors, so the applicant must be flexible in their work schedule. However, the majority of work will be done during normal business hours on week-days.

Please send your CV with a covering letter via e-mail to Jane@cyclingnews.com with "Cyclingnews online editing position" in the subject line. Deadline for applications is March 25, 2012.

