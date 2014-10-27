Cyclingnews online production editor required - North America

Cyclingnews' own Laura Weislo puts in an effort as Contador watches on. (Image credit: Robertson/VeloDramatic)

Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling web site, is looking for an online production editor based in North America.

The position requires applicants to have a keen interest and thorough knowledge of competitive cycling, as well as editorial or writing experience with excellent English skills.

The position will involve producing reports, results, photos and features from the world of cycling, so fluency in a second language is also an advantage, as is a familiarity with online production techniques, experience in journalism and copy editing.

Familiarity with writing for search engine optimization is preferred. Fluency with Microsoft Excel macros and text editors (TextPad) is desired.

The applicants will need to be self-starters as the position involves working from home, with daily communication between production editors in all Cyclingnews offices. As Cyclingnews is a 24/7 daily news operation, the position will require regular weekend work. Travel may be required.

To apply for the position, please click here.

Deadline for applications is 02/11/2014.

Job Responsibilities:

Generate, develop, and write bylined feature articles and news content.

Manage daily posting of news content.

The production of UCI and national level race results, plus reports and photography.

Edit, copy-edit, and proof all content posted on the website, rewriting content in the site’s voice and style when necessary.

Work with the Managing Editor and Deputy Editor in the exploration of new ideas and methods to grow website traffic.

Contribute to Cyclingnews social media outlets, such as FaceBook and Twitter.

Required Qualifications:

Enthusiasm and a strong working knowledge of professional road racing: teams, riders, and major issues.

Excellent writing and editing skills.

The ability to write headlines.

The ability to post content quickly but with a high level of accuracy.

A healthy appetite for change and innovation, and a high threshold for trial-and-error.

Experience with online content management systems, or the ability to learn a CMS very quickly.

BA or BS degree preferred.

Previous editorial experience in sports.