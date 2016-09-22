Cyclingnews online production editor required (12-month maternity cover)

Fans cheer the race on Mt. Lemon at the Philadelphia International Championship. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Cyclingnews is looking for an online production editor based in North America for a 12-month maternity cover.

Cyclingnews is the world’s leading cycling website, and it has attained this status by the timeliness, accuracy and objectivity of its reporting of news and race results. Any position on Cyclingnews requires a natural interest in the sport and a willingness to stay informed on cycling-related news and issues.

This job description assumes a minimum of five full days working per week, with allowances for busy periods such as Grand Tours, and will cover both the USA and Canada.

Due to the nature of the sport, it is at its busiest on weekends, and therefore the position requires regularly working on weekends and public holidays.

The start date for this 12-month maternity cover is mid-November 2016.

Deadline for applications is 06/10/2016.

To apply for the position, please click here or visit https://careers-immediatemedia.icims.com/jobs/1778/production-editor%2c-cyclingnews-%28maternity-cover%29/job

What you will learn

You will be a critical member of our global editorial team, involved in many aspects of production, operation, and social media promotion of our site’s content.

You will be responsible for copy-editing the work of others, in addition to writing news, race reports and features, and producing content using our CMS, Excel, text editors, basic HTML and Photoshop.

Accountabilities

You will need to ensure that daily deadlines are met, and regular weekly production/archiving duties are also carried out. This work will include, but is not limited to:





Competencies

Essential skills:





The start date for this 12-month maternity cover is mid-November 2016.

Deadline for applications is 06/10/2016.

To apply for the position, please click here.