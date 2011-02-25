Cyclingnews introduces new bloggers for 2011

Image 1 of 3 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) leads teammate Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski through the singletrack at the 2010 Subaru Cup. Schultz went on to win his first Pro XCT contest in Wisconsin. (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 2 of 3 Teammates Alex Grant and Ben Sonntag rode together during stage 2 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 3 Lea Davison enjoys a little Hawaiin cross training with fresh ahi (Image credit: Lea Davison)

Cyclingnews is pleased to introduce three new bloggers for the 2011 season. Mountain bikers Sam Schultz, Alex Grant and Lea Davison are sharing their adventures as they travel around the globe and race this season.

Sam Schultz, 25, is a regular at US National Series mountain bike events and on the World Cup cross country circuit. The Subaru-Trek racer had a break-out 2010 - winning the Subaru Cup, a US Pro XCT series event in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin. It was Schultz's first national series event victory.

"I am really hoping to step it up another level in international competition," said Schultz of his 2011 ambitions.

Schultz hails from Missoula, Montana, where he lives for most of the year although he can be found from January through April based in San Luis Obispo, California, where the climate is more hospitable to gaining pre-season on the bike fitness.

Lea Davison, 27, is returning to the elite women's cross country race scene after spending 2010 off the bike and out of competition due to hip injury, surgery and subsequent recovery. The Vermont resident is making her comeback with Team Specialized.

She will race domestically and internationally in 2011, including events such as the US Cup Triple Crown, US Pro XCT races and the World Cup.

Finally, Alex Grant, 30, lends a different voice to Cyclingnews' blogs, as he is one of America's top endurance mountain bike racers. Sponsored by Cannondale in 2011, Grant juggles racing as a pro with working in sales for Pearl Izumi and Shimano. This season, look out for him on the podiums at major endurance and stage races. For variety, you may also see him on on the start line of some super Ds, cross countries and short tracks.

In 2010, Grant made headlines with his second place finish at La Ruta de los Conquistadores. He also finished second overall at the Breck Epic, taking one stage win en route. He was second at the Trans-Sylvania Epic - with two stage wins - and first at the Park City point-to-point race. At Leadville, Grant clocked an impressive eighth place, and he has his sights set on racing it even faster this year.

Of course, you can continue to enjoy posts by Cyclingnews' other bloggers. Some other recent posts are from former World Champion Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa and mountain biking's favorite world-travelling couple, Mike Broderick and Mary McConneloug.